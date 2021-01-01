Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Turkey & Spinach Wet Canned Dog Food is healthy, 100% natural gluten-free, grain-free Dog food for Adult Dogs made with 95% pure poultry and antioxidant-rich superfood and fortified with vitamins and minerals. Each wet Canned Dog food can be served as a complete, balanced meal or can be added on top for an extra boost of protein. Wellness CORE grain free Dog food formulas are based on the nutritional philosophy that Dogs thrive on a diet mainly comprised of meat. Each grain free, nutrient-rich formula provides high quality protein for your Dog. Key Benefits: Gluten Free Grain Free Rich in antioxidants Serve as a topper or a meal Item Number: 5280391 Brand: Wellness Food Type: Wet Life Stage: Adult Nutritional Option: Grain Free, Natural Flavor: Turkey & Spinach Weight: 12.5 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Turkey, Water Sufficient for Processing, Spinach, Potassium Chloride, Cassia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Flaxseed, Minerals (Zinc Amino Acid Chelate, Iron Amino Acid Chelate, Copper Amino Acid Chelate, Manganese Amino Acid Chelate, Sodium Selenite, Cobalt Amino Acid Chelate, Potassium Iodide), Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin Supplement, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid), Choline Chloride Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 8.0%Crude Fat (min) 7.0%Crude Fiber (max) 1.0%Moisture (max) 78.0% Caloric Content: 247 kcal/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed 2 - 2 1/2 Cans per 15 lbs of body weight per day Wellness CORE 95% Wet Dog Food - Natural, Grain Free, Size: 12.5 oz, Flavor: Turkey | PetSmart