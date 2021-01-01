Wellness Complete Health Balanced Nutrition Cat Food, Chicken and Rice, Adult, Size: 5 lb | PetSmart

Wellness Complete Health Natural Dry Cat Food, Chicken & Chicken Meal Recipe is a well-rounded, everyday diet with a focus on the nutrition that cats need to stay fit and healthy when they have a moderate activity level and an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. This delicious formula delivers whole food nutrition for a long, healthy life. Key Benefits: ENJOY A LIFETIME OF WELL-BEING TOGETHER: Working with our staff of vets, nutritionists and scientists, we create each diet to deliver everything your cat needs to thrive, for a lifetime SPECIALLY MADE FOR ADULT CATS: This adult dry grained recipe features the right balance of protein and fat with real chicken as the first ingredient; formulated with a balanced blend of Omega Fatty Acids, vitamins and minerals WHOLE BODY HEALTH: Crafted to support your cat's total wellbeing including plenty of energy for playtime, a lustrous skin and coat, sound digestion and immunity, strong teeth and healthy eyes, plus controlled minerals for urinary health supportCATISFACTION PROMISE: 9 out of 10 cats agree, Wellness offers a full range of wet and dry cat food to support your cat's specific taste preferences and needs with dozens of flavors, textures and solutions MADE IN THE USA: using only the finest globally sourced ingredients, we prepare each of our diets in our own state of the art facility; we craft delicious natural recipes with wholesome, non GMO ingredients chosen for their nutritional benefits Item Number: 5310096 Brand: Wellness Complete Health Food Type: Dry Breed Size: All Life Stage: Adult Nutritional Option: Grained Health Consideration: General Health Flavor:Chicken Weight:5 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal, Rice, Barley, Oats, Chicken Fat (preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Ground Flaxseed, Tomato Pomace, Natural Chicken Flavor, Cranberries, Chicory Root Extract, Potassium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Calcium Chloride, Vitamin E Supplement, Zinc Proteinate, Mixed Tocopherols added to preserve freshness, Glucosamine Hydrochloride, Chondroitin Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Vitamin A Supplement, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Copper Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Manganese Sulfate, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Sodium Selenite, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Dried Kelp, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Biotin, Calcium Iodate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Dried Lactobacillus plantarum Fermentation Product, Dried Enterococcus faecium Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus casei Fermentation Product, Dried Lactobacillus acidophilus Fermentation Product, Rosemary Extract, Green Tea Extract, Spearmint Extract Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 38.00% Crude Fat (min) 18.00%Crude Fiber (max) 3.00% Moisture Not More Than 10.00% Taurine Not Less Than 0.20% Calcium Not Less Than 1.20% Phosphorus Not Less Than 0.90% Vitamin A Not Less Than 25, 000 IU/kg Vitamin E Not Less Than 200 IU/kg Omega-6 Fatty Acids* Not Less Than 3.60% Omega-3 Fatty Acids* Not Less Than 0.60% Glucosamine* Not Less Than 250 mg/kg Chondroitin Sulfate* Not Less Than 200 mg/kg Total Lactic Acid Microorganisms* Not Less Than 80, 000, 000 CFU/lb (Lactobacillus plantarum, Enterococcus faecium, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus acidophilus in equal amounts) *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles Caloric Content: 3, 952 kcal/kg or 458 kcal/cup ME (metabolizable energy) on an as fed basis. FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Weight Of Cat(Lbs) Dry Food Alone (Cups/Day) Combination Feeding4 - 7 lbs 1/3 - 1/2 cup 1/3 + 3 oz can7 - 10 lbs 1/2 - 2/3 cup 1/2 + 3 oz can 10 - 15 lbs 2/3 - 3/4 cup 2/3 + 3 oz canCATS OVER 15 LBS: Add up to 1/8 cup for each additional 2 lbs. of body weight. Transition Instructions: It is important to slowly transition your dog from his/her current diet as it takes a few days for the body to adapt to new nutrient levels. To transition, gradually mix in the new food over a 5-7 day period, increasing the amount of Wellness CORE Digestive Health each day, so that you are feeding 100% Wellness CORE Digestive Health by day 7. Wellness Complete Health Balanced Nutrition Cat Food, Chicken and Rice, Adult, Size: 5 lb | PetSmart