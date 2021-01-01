Noble House Wellington 40 in. W x 13.50 in. H Outdoor Iron Gas Burning Brushed Brown Square Fire Pit with Tank Holder

Fashion your outdoor space with a stunning modern centerpiece that will transform the way you experience your summer evenings. With a square structure of sleek, powder-coated iron, this piece not only offers an incredible upgrade in style but is also perfect for parties due to its easy seating arrangement and matching tank holder. From intimate conversations around a cozy fire to stargazing on cool summer nights, our wonderful fire pit will have no trouble gathering everyone together for hours of quality time. Color: Brushed Brown.