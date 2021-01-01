Rubber-Cal's \"Wellington\" Carpet Matting is a entry rug that is available in a 16-inch x 24-inch size. This door mat is sold in 5 vibrant colors: Brown, Tan, Blue, Charcoal, or Gray. This carpet matting is a cost-effective investment for any permanently installed indoor flooring. They protect the subsurface, provide scraping action at the door, and are perfect as either residential or commercial entry mats. The construction of these protective mats aids them in keeping existing floors cleaner. The polypropylene surface is liquid absorbent while the beveled rubber edge and backing are water resistant, ensuring that nothing seeps through to the floor beneath. While the rubber construction of the carpet matting is resistant to leaks, the surface maintains a scraping action to remove excess fluids and soils. In doing so, the existing flooring will be left cleaner and safer with less risk of slipping. The improved safety and cleanliness from this entry rug is great for any application! They can be utilized as commercial entry mats, rubber backed kitchen rugs or a patio mat! No matter where they are placed, these protective mats serve to create a safer flooring option. This reliable product will defend against damage from liquids and foot traffic while maintaining an excellent non-slip surface. The eco-conscious construction of these carpet entrance mats ensure that your investment is in a product with over an 80% recycled and reclaimed content. A durable and protective flooring option, the \"Wellington\" can protect your flooring. Invest in this budget-conscious product today! Rubber-Cal Wellington 1-1/2-ft x 2-1/4-ft Brown Rectangular Indoor Utility Mat | 03-193-ZWBR