Rubber-Cal's \"Wellington\" Carpet Mats are indoor welcome mats sold at a size of 18 inches x 30 inches and in 5 great colors. The welcome mats are constructed of a polypropylene surface and rubber backing, these products are excellent additions to any space, commercial or residential. They serve as water absorbing floor mats for a non-slip surface, protect existing flooring, and are made from eco-friendly materials! Excess moisture can present slippery floors which is a safety concern. This is why these rubber-backed mats are designed to contain liquids on the surface of the doormat. The polypropylene surface soaks up while the rubber backing and beveled edges keep liquids from escaping onto the floor. Along with creating a non-slip surface, this absorbent mat aims to protect existing flooring from damage due to wet and dirty incoming foot-traffic. The product ensures that floors will be kept clean, thus giving them a longer life. This doormat is a great investment in floor protection, especially considering its reasonable price-point. The rubber backing of these residential door mats is made of natural, reclaimed, and recycled materials. Topped with a polypropylene carpet filament, this product will bring an eco-friendly layer of safety to your floors. Sold in five warm shades to match any aesthetic or room design, the \"Wellington\" are carpet mats that will keep your floors cleaner and safer. The absorbency of the polypropylene surface teamed up with the resistance of the rubber backing creates and ideal product for commercial entrance matting or residential door mats. Buy this eco-friendly doormat and add a little color to your front entry. Rubber-Cal Wellington 1-1/2-ft x 2-1/2-ft Gray Rectangular Indoor Utility Mat | 03-194-ZWGR