Wellfleet Cone Pendant Light by Chapman & Myers - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (CP1281MWTBBS)

The Wellfleet Cone Pendant Light from Chapman & Myers creates a welcoming lighting experience through its chic modern design. While clean and refined, the pendant is a bold personality. It makes a statement as it drops into the room with a chain link suspension. A lamp holder element gives off an industrial note in its quiet accenting. A cone shade slots below as its sharp, graphic silhouette. Light follows the flared movement of the shade, giving one's room a clean, diffused down glow. Chapman & Myers, a Generation Lighting brand, is a meeting of the design minds between Chief Designer of Visual Comfort, E.F. Chapman, and Ralph Lauren Home's head of lighting design, Kyle Myers. While rooted in classic design, the collection still feels fresh and modern. Not to mention, elegant. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: Matte White with Burnished Brass