Welles Central Chandelier by Gabriel Scott - Color: White - Finish: White - (WELL.CEN.WHT.STC.24STEM.STBCAN)

The Welles Central Chandelier is designed with a sequence of interconnected geometric shapes sure to be a showstopper to any modern decor. This stunning modular chandelier can be customized to fit any specified dimension and has various color and shape configurations. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, this chandelier looks best in modern living rooms, hallways and corridors. Brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler launched Canadian lighting and furniture brand Gabriel Scott in 2012. With varied backgrounds in jewelry-making, industrial design, and architecture, the pair bring a storied and chic style to Gabriel Scott. Handmade in their Montreal studio, their gemstone-inspired pendants and chandeliers define the Canadian luxury brand. Shape: Abstract. Color: White.