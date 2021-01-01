Welles 5 Spoke Pendant Light by Gabriel Scott - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (WELL.5.BLK.STB.24STEM.BSCAN)

The Welles 5 Spoke Pendant Light is constructed with a sequence of geometric shapes interlaced together, creating a unique lighting experience. This stunning modular pendant is fully customizable in several color configurations. Choose from 9 different exterior and interior finishes. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, this pendant light looks best in modern living rooms, hallways and corridors. Brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler launched Canadian lighting and furniture brand Gabriel Scott in 2012. With varied backgrounds in jewelry-making, industrial design, and architecture, the pair bring a storied and chic style to Gabriel Scott. Handmade in their Montreal studio, their gemstone-inspired pendants and chandeliers define the Canadian luxury brand. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black.