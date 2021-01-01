This Weldy 6 Drawer Double Dresser with Mirror allows you to create a rustic style in your master room. The dresser has shaker style sloped legs. It has plentiful space to store your folded clothing in the dresser. English dovetail drawers construction and center metal glide make it more convenient to open and close the drawers. The mirror in weathered gray grain finish comes with back support. Create a welcoming and warm appeal in your master bedroom with this rustic mirror. The clean-lined design brings a relaxing and interesting environment.