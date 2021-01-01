From magnolia lane

Welcome Wreath Buffalo Check Garden Flag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add even more color to your garden this springtime with Welcome Wreath Buffalo Check Garden Flag! This fabric flag features bold, black and white buffalo check background behind a green wreath of eucalyptus foliage. Within the wreath, the word "Welcome" is written in sharp, black cursive. Hang it on your choice of garden flag pole and display it for all to see! Dimensions: Length: 18" Width: 12" Card contains 1 garden flag.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com