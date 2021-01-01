Trademark Fine Art ' Welcome to the Woods' Canvas Art by Barbara Mock

Artist: Barbara MockSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features welcome above a cabin in a landscape. Prominent Colors: Tan, Yellow, Wine, Green, Orange Barbara Mock has been on a lifetime journey pursuing her dream of becoming an artist. Her love of nature and flowers always finds it's way into her paintings. Her favorite subjects are garden scenes, florals, holiday and country scenes. Her images have been licensed for needlework, decorator art prints, tapestries, calendars, wallpaper, cards, puzzles, and many other products. She lives in the beautiful north Georgia mountains with her husband Jim and their dog, Penny. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.