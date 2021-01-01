From stupell industries
Stupell Industries Welcome To The Roost Farm Rustic Grey Word Design by The Saturday Evening Post Framed Wall Art 12 in. x 12 in., Black
Advertisement
First came wood, then came canvas and now we introduce our Framed Giclee Textured Wall Art. We start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish. We didn't stop there though as we fit it within a 1.5 in. thick ebony wood grain frame to add depth and dimension. Ready to hang. Color: Black.