'Welcome to the Front Porch' Textual Art on Wood

Reading "welcome to the front porch", there's just about no better place to put this art piece than the living room – kidding! Great for greeting guests by your door, this design also includes adorable bird and leaf details in distressed hues of green and blue. Crafted from wood, it offers a slatted design for a rustic twist. Measures 20'' H x 15'' W x 0.75'' D overall, so there should be no worries when it comes to finding space to place it.