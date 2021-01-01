From gracie oaks
'Welcome to the Front Porch' Textual Art on Wood
Advertisement
Reading "welcome to the front porch", there's just about no better place to put this art piece than the living room – kidding! Great for greeting guests by your door, this design also includes adorable bird and leaf details in distressed hues of green and blue. Crafted from wood, it offers a slatted design for a rustic twist. Measures 20'' H x 15'' W x 0.75'' D overall, so there should be no worries when it comes to finding space to place it.