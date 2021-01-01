Welcome Leaves Doormat

Grace your front porch with a festive touch this fall by adding this Welcome Fall Leaves Doormat to your outdoor display. This brown coir mat has black calligraphy lettering printed on the lower left corner and red, green, teal, and brown leaves framing each side. Complete with a black rubber base, this doormat will be a great way to greet your guests as they rush into your home from the seasonal winds! Details: Length: 24" Width: 36" Content: 100% Coir Care: Spot Clean Only Note: Recommended for use in a dry, covered/sheltered area. Moisture will cause colors to bleed and stain. Promptly remove from wet floor and dry thoroughly before reuse. Do not place in direct sunlight. Shake doormat to maintain best appearance.