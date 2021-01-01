Welcome Home 1-Line Wall Address Plaque 

Welcome Home. This modern address plaque adds flair and style to the facade of your home with address numbers. Sleek and simple, but makes a big impact! This plaque is made to order in Austin, TX and is constructed of 14 gauge steel. The plaque floats about a quarter inch off the wall and is held with a handmade metal cleat (included) for ease of hanging. Each plaque has a welded 'lip' on the back so it easily slides into the custom metal cleat. 4" Numbers are included and come with industrial strength magnets attached (aka rare earth or neodymium magnets). They are easy to hang and adjust, will stay put, and in case you move, you can take your plaque and simply order new numbers! Font Color: Brass, Plaque Color: Brown, Customize: Yes