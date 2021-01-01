From threshold
17"x54" Runner Welcome Fall Bath Runner Cream - Threshold
Advertisement
Update your bathroom in a fun, fall-inspired style with the Bath Rug from Threshold™. Made from super soft and lightweight fabric, this rectangular bath rug has a tufted design for plush comfort underfoot, and the different fall-inspired prints seamlessly coordinate with the rest of your fall decor. Arrange with fall-inspired bath accessories like towels, a shower curtain and more for a cohesive look. Size: 17"x54" Runner. Color: Cream Fall. Pattern: letters.