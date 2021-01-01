From astoria grand
Weissman 4 - Light 17" Unique/Statement Bowl Semi Flush Mount
Advertisement
Features:Semi flush mountBulb not includedUL listedProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 4Fixture Design: Unique/StatementFixture Shape: BowlFinish: Mahogany bronzeStyle: TiffanyShade Included: YesShade Color: Blue/Brown/YellowShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGlass Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: DS Primary Product Style: LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Desert LodgeIP Rating: Spefications:Accommodates (4) 100W medium base bulbsTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 12Body Height - Top to Bottom: 22.5Body Width - Side to Side: 17Body Depth - Front to Back: 17Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: