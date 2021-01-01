Weiser Power Loom Gray/Blue Rug

This traditional oriental floral design is a classic pattern updated with tasteful modern touches to suit any space. The dominant soft blue-grey base is bordered by an intricate floral border to complete this traditional design machine made in Italy. Made of heat-set polypropylene, this rug provides a soft, non-shedding, durable, and easy to clean accent to the decor in your entryway, hallway, bedroom, playroom, dining room, or living room. A wide array of sizes and shapes, including rectangles and runners, allows this machine-made rug collection to fit in any space comfortably. Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 7'7"