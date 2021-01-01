From vepadesigns fitness cloth workout lover gifts
VepaDesigns Fitness Cloth Workout Lover Gifts Weights And Wine Sarcastic Saying Funny Fitness Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This is the perfect work out gift for st. patricks day lifting weights, cardio, outdoor, jogging, surfing, hiking, lounging, climbing, biking, sporting, walking, camping, powerlifting, and running. Make them happy with this awesome funny Design. Get this as a gift for those who are or like gym lovers, personal trainers, workout, athletic, sport, yoga, active, bodybuilding, training, weight lifting, wine, alcohol and drinking lovers It's a great present for christmas, birthday or st. patricks day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only