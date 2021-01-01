WestPoint Home Weighted Blanket, Twin, Camel

COZY- The Velux Heavy Weight Weighted Blanket delivers softness that’s as comforting as it is warm. Snuggle up in front of the TV or in bed with this blanket that simulates a big, warm hug. EASY CARE- Our removable cover is machine washable and the cover unzips for easy removal. VERSATILE- Available in 15lb, 20lb, and 25lb weights with many color to choose from Camel, Ivory, Charcoal Gray, Navy, Red, Sage, Plaid, Blue/Orange and Blue/Red. SIZE CHART- Your choice on weight should be about 10% of your body weight and 15lbs is ideal for individuals with 150lbs in weight. SATISFACTION : Our products are made with love and dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction. If you have any issues, please feel free to contact us directly. Included Components: 1 Blanket