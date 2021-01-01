This JoJo Siwa weighted blanket makes a great addition to any bedroom or living room. Your child will absolutely love this soft and comforting weighted blanket. An adorable unicorn and puppy proudly adorn the front. This weighted blanket is part of the larger JoJo Siwa bedding collection here at Target. The size of this weighted blanket is 36 inches by 48 inches and weighs 4.5 pounds. The blanket is filled with glass beads and polyester. This blanket is machine washable. Please do take appropriate precautions during use. It is rmended that the weighted blanket should be no more than 10percent of the child's weight. *Blanket should never go past the shoulders and should never cover the head * *Do Not use this blanket in a crib* *Child must be Age 6 and older* *Child must be able to remove the blanket him/herself* Please consult a physician before using on a child who is injured, disabled, or ill. Do not sue blanket if material rips or any filling should come out.