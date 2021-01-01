From baloo living

Weighted Blanket - KING - 25 LB - Also in: FULL/QUEEN - 20 LB, FULL/QUEEN - 15 LB, THROW - 12 LB

$204.00
In stock
Description

Our classic bestseller, in soft and breathable cool cotton. Designed to fit the top of the bed. The Baloo weighted blanket molds to your body like a gentle hug. Our blankets don't trap heat and are cool enough to use year-round in all climates. Machine washable and dryer safe, They are sized for adults and to fit the top of a full / queen or king size bed, with minimal or no overhang, and are available in 12lb, 15lb, 20lb and 25lb weights.

