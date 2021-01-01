BUZIO Weighted Blanket 25 lbs for Adults 240-280 lbs (Diamond Pattern), Heavy Blanket with Oeko-TEX Standard Cotton Fabric and Premium Glass Beads (60 x 80 inches), Light Grey

【Premium Materials】BUZIO cooling Weighted Blanket is the only blanket that registered with Oeko-Tex Standard 100 (free of harmful chemicals). Our materials are carefully selected, strictly inspected in the production process. The high-quality natural breathable cotton and non-toxic glass beads bring you a healthy and cool summer. 【Beads-locking Design】The glass beads in the middle are locked by additional 2-layer polyester padding to avoid them leaking from the cotton shells. This 5-layer structure also makes the heavy blanket much thinner and more breathable than the 7-layer ones, which will keep you cool in hot summer. In addition, the glass beads are evenly distributed in the much smaller quilted squares, so that you never have to worry about the weight shifting issue. 【More ties, More durable】We specially designed 12 ties along the edge of the adult weighted blanket, so it will stay in place and never fall off if you use it with the removable duvet cover (SOLD SEPREATELY). We highly recommend that you purchase a BUZIO duvet cover for easier cleaning and to extend the service life of the weighted blanket. 【Choose the Right Size】This 15 lbs weighted blanket is designed for adults weighing 140-170 lbs (48x72 inches). We recommend choosing a blanket that weighs around 7-12% of your body weight. Please keep in mind, it may take 3-5 days to get used to the blanket’s weight. If you usually sleep on your side, or have joint pain, especially in your knees, hips, or back, it’s better to go with the lighter option. Choose the Heavier one if you’re a healthy adult who usually sleeps on your front or back. 【100% Satisfaction Guaranteed】We value our customers and take pride in providing the BEST shopping experience. You will enjoy our friendly and quick customer service and a worry-free LIFETIME WARRANTY. If you are not happy with the purchase, we offer full refund or replacement without asking any question., Weight: 14.99 Pounds, Manufacturer: BUZIO