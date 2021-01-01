From gracie oaks

Wegner 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set

$369.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Anchor your dining space in rustic contemporary style with this five-piece counter-height dining set. Crafted of sturdy metal in a matte black finish, the table’s frame features four straight square legs with corner brackets and rivet details. The clean-lined square tabletop is crafted of solid and manufactured wood and sports gray woodgrain finish. Measuring 36" H x 36" W x 36" L overall, the table comfortably seats four. Each of the backless stools showcases matching mixed material construction, complete with contoured seats and a built-in footrest.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com