From gracie oaks
Wegner 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Advertisement
Anchor your dining space in rustic contemporary style with this five-piece counter-height dining set. Crafted of sturdy metal in a matte black finish, the table’s frame features four straight square legs with corner brackets and rivet details. The clean-lined square tabletop is crafted of solid and manufactured wood and sports gray woodgrain finish. Measuring 36" H x 36" W x 36" L overall, the table comfortably seats four. Each of the backless stools showcases matching mixed material construction, complete with contoured seats and a built-in footrest.