Weesner Space Flowers 100% Cotton Beach Towel

TERRY VELOUR PRINTED BEACH TOWEL 34"X64" / 100% COTTONFeatures:Pieces Included: Beach towelSet/Single: Single PieceColor: Blue/RedTitle: Material: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: Weave Type: StandardAntimicrobial: NoGSM: 400Pattern: FloralPlain Reverse Side: YesPersonalization: NoAge Group: AdultBorder Type: NoneHanging Loop: NoOversized: NoLicensed Product: NoTheme: NauticalHooded: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayFeel/Functionality: Lightweight & Quick DryingSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care: Tumble Dry;Warm WashCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in BrazilCommercial Laundry Use: NoRound: NoDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: TropicalSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: TAA Compliant: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: Stiftung Warentest Note: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: NoOeko-Tex Made in Green: NoOeko-Tex STeP: NoOEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: YesOeko-Tex Certification Number: 10.HBR.78637Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Bath Towel: NoNumber of Bath Towels Included: Bath Towel Length - Top to Bottom: Bath Towel Width - Side to Side: Bath Towel Thickness: Bath Sheet: NoNumber of Bath Sheets Included: Bath Sheet Length - Top to Bottom: Bath Sheet Width - Side to Side: Bath Sheet Thickness: Beach Towel: YesNumber of Beach Towels Included: 1Beach Towel Length - Top to Bottom: 64Beach Towel Width - Side to Side: 34Beach Towel Thickness: Fingertip Towel: NoNumber of Fingertip Towels Included: Fingertip Towel Length - Top to Bottom: Fingertip Towel Width - Side to Side: Fing