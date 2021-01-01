Sonia Kashuk Weekender Makeup Bag - Black

Keep your beauty supplies organized while you travel with this Black Weekender Makeup Bag from Sonia Kashuk™. From moisturizers and foundations to lipsticks and makeup brushes, this makeup organizer provides plenty of space for all your beauty essentials. Featuring a sleek design with two main zip compartments, a center flap organizer and attached handles, this portable makeup bag helps you keep your makeup secure no matter where you're headed. It's great for anything from weekend getaways to longer vacations, and with its solid-color design and metallic zipper closure, it pairs easily with the rest of your vanity or travel collection.