From carpyen
Weekend Wall Sconce by Carpyen - Color: Beige - Finish: Matte - (6561003)
The Weekend Wall Sconce is composed of a metal body with matte nickel, chrome or white finishes and white, beige or black cotton shade options. Features switch on lamp base. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige. Finish: Matte Nickel