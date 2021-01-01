Shuggy's Soccer Gifts Weekend Forecast Soccer with No Chance of Cleaning Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do You Love Soccer? Are you a proud soccer und football Lover? And do you love to say Weekend Forecast Soccer With No Chance Of Cleaning? Then get this funny soccer player and soccer ball Design Funny Soccer Design. With the Quote: Weekend Forecast Soccer With No Chance Cleaning. For all soccer, football, soccer player and soccer ball Lover or Fans who love this funny things. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only