Seed Water Greens Gardening Watering Gardener Top Weekend Forecast Gardening With A Chance Of Drinking Plants Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Green plant on a pot outfit clothes that's as good as a surprise tee for anyone who is a gardener who loves to plant, do gardening on a flowery garden, farming and lawn-mowing and even in watering plants, flowers and trees with a great view of nature. Do you love gardening design outfit apparel? Then grab this cool garden apparel item that is a great fruit, vegetables tee with a funny quote. Perfect present for someone who loves gardening, planting, growing plants or growing flowers and seeds! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only