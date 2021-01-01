From burberry
Burberry Weekend by Burberry for Women - 1 oz EDP Spray
Advertisement
Launch year: 1997. Top notes: Tangerine, Sap, Reseda Plant. Heart notes: Wild Rose, Red Cyclamen, Peach Blossom, Blue Hyacinth, Iris, Nectar. Base notes: Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Musk. Design house: Burberry. Scent name: Burberry Weekend. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 1.0 oz. Barcode: 3386463302743. Burberry Weekend by Burberry for Women - 1 oz EDP Spray. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.