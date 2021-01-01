Duck Covers Weekend 59 in. W x 18 in. D x 3 in. Thick Rectangular Outdoor Bench Cushion in Straw

Feel the vacation fantasy without leaving the house. Are you ready for the ultimate staycation. Make every day feel like a weekend with the Weekend collection. These trendy, durable cushions give you soft support and total relaxation while still maintaining their shape. Our fun colors help you create an outdoor space that makes it distinctly you. Find the spirit of your Weekend with cushions, hammocks, slipcovers, umbrellas and more. Everything is designed to play well with each other: your friends will think you've hired a decorator, but you'll know it's the Weekend Collection. When it's time to explore new horizons, our line of matching covers will protect your outdoor furniture. Weekend is a cheerful collection that gives your place the best me-time or we-time vibes.