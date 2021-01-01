Mobile Dog Gear Week Away Tote Pet Travel Bag, Royal Blue, Small

Make sure your pet jet-setter has everything she needs for her next trip with Mobile Dog Gear’s Week Away Tote Pet Travel Bag! This travel tote makes trips with your BFF a breeze. It comes with two lined carriers for food or treats, two collapsible silicone, dishwasher safe bowls for food and water, and a placemat that fits right in the front drop-down flap for added protection against spills. The bag is designed to meet most airline carry-on requirements and it even comes with a luggage tag in the shape of a dog bone! It also has a back pocket and zippered pockets to keep your pet’s belongings secure, plus an inside divider to help keep everything neat and tidy. And for your convenience, the removable shoulder strap easily adjusts for a comfortable fit, and the attached luggage sleeve makes it easy to loop the tote through your suitcase’s pull-up handle. This bag comes in two sizes for medium or large traveling canine companions!