From august grove
Wedgeworth 18" Placemat
Features:Wedgeworth collectionCrisp and elegant cutworkMachine washableStyle: TraditionalPrimary Material: OtherOverall Thickness: 0.1 MillimetersProduct Type: PlacematSet Size: 4Placemat Material: PolyesterNapkin Material: Charger Material: Doily Material: Material: PolyesterColor: Shape: RectangularPattern: EmbroideredHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Wash Type: Machine WashableRecommended Cleaning Method: Product Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle no bleach, tumble dry no heat, light steam iron as neededWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoIron Safe: YesAnti-Wrinkle: NoReversible: NoHandmade: NoLead Free: Country of Origin: ChinaPlacemats Included: YesNumber of Placemats: 4Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 12Thickness: 0.1Overall Product Weight: 0.3Placemat Length - Front to Back: 12Placemat Width - Side to Side: 18Assembly:Warranty: Color: White