From red barrel studio
Weddington 80" Pillow Top Arm Reclining Loveseat
Kick back with your morning coffee or snuggle up for movie night atop this must-have loveseat. Its metal and solid wood frame are padded with synthetic fiber, then wrapped in neutral-hued faux leather upholstery for a neutral look that works in a wide variety of living rooms and dens. For ultimate relaxation, its two seats recline and offer a pair of built-in cup holders to keep your snacks and drinks on hand. Reclining Type: Manual