Weddington Lily 21" Table Lamp

Grace your home with this beautiful Lily 21" H Table Lamp with Bell Shade. The table lamp belongs to this collection. It features two lilies as the shade and the stems and leaves form the base of this table lamp. Made using metal and hand blown glass, this table lamp is sturdy and unique. This artistic lamp accommodates two incandescent of 25 watts each. The Lily 21" H Table Lamp with Bell Shade is available in multiple finishes. It is UL and cUL listed, and approved for use in dry locations. This table lamp requires assembly upon arrival. Color: Pink