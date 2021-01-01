Buy the Wedding Washi Tube By Craft Smart™ at Michaels. com. Decorate your wedding album with these beautiful washi tapes by Craft Smart. Decorate your wedding album with these beautiful washi tapes by Craft Smart. Featuring gold-toned accents, these crafting tapes are perfect to add some elegance to your wedding-themed projects. You can also use them to personalize frames, shadow boxes or scrapbooks. Details: Includes assorted colors and designs 10 tape rolls PaperContents: 5 washi tapes (10yd./9.1m each) 5 foil tapes (5yd./4.5m each) | Wedding Washi Tube By Craft Smart™ | Michaels®