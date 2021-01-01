Wedding Doves Personalized Aluminum Plaque - Antique Brass

Personalized with 2 custom lines to include a family name and established datePlaque measures 10.75" L x 12.5" W x .25" DBrass screws included for mountingEach plaque is crafted from rust-free solid aluminumPaints have been specially formulated and weather tested to withstand years of the harshest elementsDue to the heavy weight of this item, a shipping surcharge will be applied to the orderInternational shipping is not available on this item Please Note: We are unable to produce accent marks on our plaquesMade in the USA Commemorate the union of two people by displaying our Wedding Doves Personalized Aluminum Plaque in your home! Each plaque features two doves coming together to form a heart at the top.