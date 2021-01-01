From personalizationmall
Wedding Couple philoSophie's Personalized 50x60 Plush Fleece Blanket
Personalize any optional top line above the characters and 2 lines of text below the charactersChoose characters hair color, skin tone, flower and suit colors Measures a generous 50" x 60"Quality constructed of a silky, soft 100% cozy, polyester fleeceFeatures edge-to-edge sublimation printing in full colorReverse side of blanket is not printed onIncludes sturdy, double edge stitchingMachine washable, gentle cycle, mild detergent. Tumble dryImportedDue to the nature of the product, minor inconsistencies are expected due to plush fleece fabric The Wedding Couple philoSophie's® Personalized Blanket makes a truly special gift for your significant other or newlywed couple in your life.