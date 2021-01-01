Whirlpool WED8620H 27 Inch Wide 7.4 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Dryer White Laundry Appliances Dryers Electric Dryers

Whirlpool WED8620H 27 Inch Wide 7.4 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Dryer Technology Highlights Intuitive Controls: Let the dryer guide you to the right cycle combinations or customize up to 36 of your own to get the right type of fabric care for whatever you're drying. Wrinkle Shield Plus Option with Steam: Help keep wrinkles from setting into clean, dry fabrics. The Wrinkle Shield Plus option with Steam uses tumbling and steam for up to 150 minutes after the cycle ends or until you open the dryer door for improved wrinkle-fighting performance. Steam Refresh Cycle: Release wrinkles and reduce odors with the Steam Refresh cycle. It uses water and heat to get clothes ready to wear without rewashing. Dryer Rack: Place bulky or delicate items like sweaters, pillows, hats and tennis shoes on the dryer rack for tumble-free drying. It attaches inside the drum and stays in one place throughout the cycle. Features: Large 7.4 cu. ft. capacity is perfect for larger loads 37 different dry cycles and 7 different options provide plenty of options to tackle your laundry Touch controls are easy to use and classy This dryer is Energy Star certified, so it is sure to save you money Get the wrinkles out of your garments with the steam cycle on this dryer Never guess on the time required to dry again with the sensor dry system Specifications: Total Capacity: 7.4 Cu. Ft Number of Cycles: 37 Number of Options: 7 Fuel Type: Electric Sensor Dry: Yes Depth: 31" Height: 38-3/4" Width: 27" Electric Dryers White