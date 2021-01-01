From addison rugs
Addison Rugs Webster 1 Wheat 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug
Advertisement
The Addison Webster area rug is totally unique, hand-tufted 100% wool, with a combination of loop and raised cut finished pile construction. The featured high-low abstract trellis pattern offers casual modern appeal available in 10 solid color ways. These area rugs are family friendly and with long lasting durability and comfort. Easy care vacuum regularly with straight suction only, blot spills. Professional rug dry cleaning only. Color: Wheat.