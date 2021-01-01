Webcam with Microphone, Hrayzan 1080P HD Webcam with Privacy Cover and Tripod, Streaming Computer Web Camera with 110-Degree Wide View Angle, USB.

1080P Full HD Webcam?:This 1080P webcam supply Crisp Image and Crystal Clear Video - webcam captures your clips in true 1080p glory, and 30 frames per second, so even the most detailed makeup tutorials look crisp and clear 110 Degree Wide-Angle Webcam with Microphone? :Fixed focus desktop and laptop Webcam captures FULL HD video at a wide angle of up to 110 degrees. Giving you an unparalleled perspective for a wide variety of conditions when you live streaming or video chatting & Recording. Build-in auto noise reduction Mic makes sound purer and clearer, and pick up your voice even at 5m distance Compatible with multi-system, Suitable for mainstream software?:Versatile 1080P usb webcam for gaming, blogging, conferencing and Live streaming, widely works with Windows 10, Windows 7/8, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Mac OS X, Android TV, etc, Compatible with Skype, OBS, You Tube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch Easy to Setup & Play and Plug,?: 1080P webcam camera, with low