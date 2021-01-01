WEBANG Heavy Duty Metal Power Strip Surge Protector with 8 Outlets,2 USB Ports, Led Worklight,15A Circuit Breaker, Wall Mount, ETL Listed for.

1)Multi-Outlets8 grounded AC outlets (15A/125V/1875W) charge all devices simultaneously, 2 USB charging ports come in handy charging cell phone and Bluetooth-Speakers; two USB power outlets with a total output of 3.4 Amp come in handy charging cell phone and Bluetooth-Speakers, LED lights make your work space brighter 2)Superior Safety Protections15amp circuit breaker (Reset/OFF manual switch) protects your home/office appliances against short circuit and overloads, ETL certificated 3)Wall mountableDesign with cord holder for wrap the cord or hanging on, two of mounting keyhole on the back, mount metal power strip on the wall to provide easy access for electrical tooling, compact shape makes it available mount to the workbench or under a desk 4)ETL Listed, sturdy and durable, excellent quality and safe enough, cost-effective power strip. 5)Return policy: 1 year. Power strip stop woking in 1year please contact us to replace it.