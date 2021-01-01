Web Camera Cover Ultra Thin 0027in Webcam Cover Slide Elephant Printed for DesktopPCMacboookiMacComputerSmartphone3 Pack Turtle

MOVABLE SLIDER DESIGN: Webcam Cover can be opened or closed with just one simple finger movement. The adhesive can be easily applied and removed from the required device without trace. ULTRA THIN AND DURABLE: Designed ONLY 0.03 in thickness, which will not interfere with closing lid of your laptop. It adheres with double sided tape and can be removed if needed. Moreover, it will sustain through the wear and tear and remain strongly adhesive. SECURE YOUR PRIVATE SPACE: Cover your webcam when not in use, and prevent web hackers from Spying on you. It is perfect to provide privacy, security and peace of mind to individuals, groups, companies, organizations and governments. ABS MATERIAL: Our Webcam Cover is made out of a dense high quality ABS plastic that is heat resistance, durable and has good toughness. FITS ON MOST DEVICES: it is compatible with Computers, PS4, laptops, and tablets. It does not interfere with the webcam usage or indicator lights.