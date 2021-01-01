From basicest
WeatherproofShockproof Hard Case Black IP67 Level dust and Water Protection up to 1 Meter Depth with Customizable Foam 10 x 8 x 4
Waterproof up to 1 meter depth for 30 minutes, Seal design provides IP67 level protection. Designed and developed to the comply with the highest safety protection standards with shockproof design offering fully customizable foam interior. Ultraviolet and impact resistant material with pressure relief valve allows for gradual pressure equalization. 183 cu in (3.0 liter) internal volume and weighs only 2.49 lbs (1.13 kg). Internal: 8.8 x 6.4 x 3.8 (224 x 162 x 96mm). External: 9.7 x 8.5 x 4.5 (246 x 216 x 115mm).