Weatherproof Shockproof Hard Case Black WeatherproofShockproof Hard Case Black IP67 Level dust and Water Protection up to 1 Meter Depth with.

Best Quality Guranteed. Product 1: Waterproof up to 1 meter depth for 30 minutes, Seal design provides IP67 level protection. Product 1: Designed and developed to the comply with the highest safety protection standards with shockproof design offering fully customizable foam interior. Product 1: Ultraviolet and impact resistant material with pressure relief valve allows for gradual pressure equalization. Product 1: 1237 cu in (20.28 liter) internal volume and Weighs only 10.98 lbs (4.98 kg). Product 2: Waterproof up to 1 meter depth for 30 minutes, Seal design provides IP67 level protection. Product 2: Designed and developed to the comply with the highest safety protection standards with shockproof design offering fully customizable foam interior. Product 2: Ultraviolet and impact resistant material with pressure relief valve allows for gradual pressure equalization. Produ