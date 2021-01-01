From audiocontrol
Weatherproof Hard Case with Customizable Foam
Advertisement
Waterproof up to 1 meter depth for 30 minutes, Seal design provides IP67 level protection Designed and developed to the comply with the highest safety protection standards with shockproof design offering fully customizable foam interior Ultraviolet and impact resistant material with pressure relief valve allows for gradual pressure equalization 1159 cu in (19.0 liter) internal volume and Weighs only 4.76 lbs (3.78 kg) Internal: 13.1 x 13.7 x 6.7 (334 x 347 x 169 mm) External: 14.2 x 16.5 x 7.7 (360 x 420 x 195 mm)