From katziela
Weatherproof Hard Case 19in x 16in x 6in Orange with Customizable Foam Shockproof IP67
Designed and developed to the comply with the highest safety protection standards. Constructed by polypropylene and glass fiber. Waterproof up to 1-meter depth for 30 minutes. Shockproof design with fully customizable foam interior. Total protection against dust and other solid material. Ultraviolet and impact resistant material. Manual pressure relief valve allows for Gradual pressure equalization. Seal design provides IP67 level protection. Ergonomic, rubber covered handle.