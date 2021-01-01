Do you long for the smell of salt air and feeling of sand between your toes? Do you dream of escaping to a cottage by the shore? Make that dream a reality in your own home with Allen + Roth Weathered Wood Oak laminate flooring. A natural blend of weathered grays and browns coupled with an incredible handscraped texture combine to create both the look and feel of an authentic reclaimed driftwood floor. Its beveled edge planks bring depth and character to living rooms, eating areas, and bedrooms. Installation is a snap-literally! Just cut and click the planks together-no gluing or nailing required. And maintenance is ever easier. A little dust mopping is all this floor needs to stay looking new. allen + roth Weathered Oak 8-mm Thick Wood Plank Laminate Flooring Sample | L405SMP