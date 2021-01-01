Weathered Barn Under Threatening Sky by Anthony Paladino - Wrapped Canvas Photograph Print

This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a barn in a green field. As a photographer, I once read that in life, find what you love to do and do it to the best of your ability. I also read that what you love to do the most in life is what you should do to earn your wages. I can attest to both statements as in my youth I always had a passion for art and learning. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high-quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. Our art will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom to the living room, or even the office, makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come! Important: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous quality control process. Size: 12" H x 19" W x 2" D