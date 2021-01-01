Capterra Casual Weather Resistant Recycled Plastic Adirondack Chair - Brown

Take your relaxation to a new level in the Recycled Plastic Adirondack Chair by Captiva Casual, crafted from 100% polyolefin (recycled water bottle caps). This 7/8-inch thick plastic board stock is put together in a classic Adirondack chair design, comes in your choice of available colors, and never needs painting. Being 100% weatherproof makes this chair ideal for any climate. Relax and feel good about the environment in the Captiva Casual Recycled Plastic Adirondack Chair. Assembly required. C.R. Plastic Products has been committed to designing and producing the very best in environmentally sound, recycled plastic casual outdoor furniture for over 20 years! Whether it's the advanced moulded extrusion process for a stunning wood grain finish or the exceptional weather-resistant hardware used on every piece, C.R. Plastic Products always pays close attention to the details. Bringing you the most stylish, comfortable, and long-lasting products you can enjoy day in and day out while also helping protect our environment is top priority for C.R. Plastic Products. (CRPL072-4)